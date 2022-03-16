National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 59 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.