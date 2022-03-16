National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 59 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.