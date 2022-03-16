Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 888.99%.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.