Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

