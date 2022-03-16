Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $11.43 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $572,575.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009493 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,050,111 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

