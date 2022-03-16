Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0002

Naviaddress (NAVI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Naviaddress Coin Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

