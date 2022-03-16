Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $579.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

