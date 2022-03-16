Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $535.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.42. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

