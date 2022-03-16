NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 26,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

