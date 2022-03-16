NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NPTN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 14,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $806.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

