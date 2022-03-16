NeoWorld Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $162,416.89 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market cap of $162,416.89 and $1,096.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00104354 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

