NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 33.3% This Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

