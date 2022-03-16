Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
Shares of NSRGF traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $107.80 and a 12 month high of $143.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
