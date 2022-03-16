Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NSRGF traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $107.80 and a 12 month high of $143.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

