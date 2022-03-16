Nestree Trading 163.7% Higher This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded up 66.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Nestree has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $33.05 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 163.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,975.11 or 1.00052218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00261797 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,411,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

