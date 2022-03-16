NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 547,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,819. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.02 million, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

