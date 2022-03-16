Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 117,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,627. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

