Neutrino USD Market Cap Hits $682.54 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $682.54 million and $12.68 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.96 or 0.06700147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.11 or 1.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 684,617,769 coins and its circulating supply is 684,617,170 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.