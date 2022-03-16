NevaCoin Market Cap Tops $42,642.75 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,642.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.