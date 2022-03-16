New BitShares (NBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.89 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $31.63 million and $7.89 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars.

