New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York City REIT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.20. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

