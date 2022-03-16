NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 68,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

