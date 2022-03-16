Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 486,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,513. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,939,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.