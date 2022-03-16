Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.57 or 0.06687619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.71 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.