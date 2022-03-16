NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 51,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 167,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

