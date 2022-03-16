NEXT.coin (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00721770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00189244 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00023469 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

