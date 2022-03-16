NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO Sells $122,187.50 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 310,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.