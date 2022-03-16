NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. NextNav has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

