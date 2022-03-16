NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,653. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

