NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.48

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after buying an additional 335,959 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

