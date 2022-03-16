Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
MIMZF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 135,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nighthawk Gold (MIMZF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.