NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $162.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. 231,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Saturna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 394,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $48,533,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 7,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,543,000. Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management now owns 33,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

