NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.52.

NKE stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

