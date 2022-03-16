Nimiq Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and $1.44 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.05 or 0.06657036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.70 or 0.00267112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.91 or 0.00719780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00466809 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00354281 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,668,276,657 coins and its circulating supply is 9,054,029,358 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

