NKN (NKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.20 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. NKN has a market cap of $134.48 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00218731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00179927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00026019 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

