NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $$45.63 during trading on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. NN Group has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

About NN Group (Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

