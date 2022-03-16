NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NNGRY. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

