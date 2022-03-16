Nobilis Health Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 23rd

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

