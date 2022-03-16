Noir (NOR) Trading Up 41.2% This Week

Noir (NOR) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $105,864.47 and $11.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00177249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00396780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,517,849 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

