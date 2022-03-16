Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 5,929,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

