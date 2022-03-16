North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

