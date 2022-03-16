Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.42). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.42), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile (LON:NRI)
See Also
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.