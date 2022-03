Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 1.4%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 50,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 34,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$51.78 million and a P/E ratio of 620.00.

Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central Québec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec.

