Northland Securities Cuts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $6.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 53,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.