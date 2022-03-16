NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.12.

TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.44. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

