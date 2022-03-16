NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.19

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 153945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.44.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

