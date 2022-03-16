Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
