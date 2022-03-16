Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

