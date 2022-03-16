Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NWFL stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

