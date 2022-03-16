Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

