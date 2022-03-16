Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 797,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

