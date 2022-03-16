Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.
Shares of NVO opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 797,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.