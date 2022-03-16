NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.81. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 268,454 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTN Buzztime (NTN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.