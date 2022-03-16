Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.