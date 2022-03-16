Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nutanix by 95,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 170,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

